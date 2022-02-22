Girl Scout Cookie Beer is Being Brewed Right Here in Texas

Did you just combine my two favorite things? I may need to plan a road trip to try this.

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and last week I told you where to pick up cookies throughout Wichita Falls. Always be sure to get out there and support your local troops, but it looks like I need to support the troops over in San Antonio. Local brewery Weathered Souls has partnered up with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas to make two new beers.

via GIPHY

The first is the Cocunut Caramel is a 15.5% barrel aged Imperial Stout made with Girl Scout Samoas cookies, caramel, coconut and toasted cacao nib. That is my personal favorite cookie so I really need to try this.

via GIPHY

They also have adventurer is a 10.5% Imperial Stout made with Girl Scout Adventurefuls cookies, brownie batter, caramel and sea salt. The only negative I have with these two beers, you can ONLY get them in San Antonio. They will apparently have both of these starting this Saturday in their taproom.

Get our free mobile app

I can't believe someone thought this could somehow work, but if tastes like those cookies, it is going to be heaven on earth. Maybe our local brewery in Wichita Falls can get to work on something like this? That way I don't have to drive five hours just to try some beer. Don't get me wrong, I am really considering it. Road trip!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.