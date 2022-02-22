Girl Scout Cookie Beer is Being Brewed Right Here in Texas
Did you just combine my two favorite things? I may need to plan a road trip to try this.
Girl Scout cookie season is upon us and last week I told you where to pick up cookies throughout Wichita Falls. Always be sure to get out there and support your local troops, but it looks like I need to support the troops over in San Antonio. Local brewery Weathered Souls has partnered up with Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas to make two new beers.
The first is the Cocunut Caramel is a 15.5% barrel aged Imperial Stout made with Girl Scout Samoas cookies, caramel, coconut and toasted cacao nib. That is my personal favorite cookie so I really need to try this.
They also have adventurer is a 10.5% Imperial Stout made with Girl Scout Adventurefuls cookies, brownie batter, caramel and sea salt. The only negative I have with these two beers, you can ONLY get them in San Antonio. They will apparently have both of these starting this Saturday in their taproom.
I can't believe someone thought this could somehow work, but if tastes like those cookies, it is going to be heaven on earth. Maybe our local brewery in Wichita Falls can get to work on something like this? That way I don't have to drive five hours just to try some beer. Don't get me wrong, I am really considering it. Road trip!