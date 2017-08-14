Nothing will stop this man from getting a long look below.

A man with acrophobia had his fear put to the test while visiting Dún Aonghasa in Ireland when he crawled to the edge of a cliff to get a look at the waters of the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred feet below.

It's easy to laugh at the poor guy -- heck, even he's chuckling -- but you've gotta give him credit for facing his fears head-on and not letting them get the better of him. His daughter cheers him on and dad eventually does get a peek at the water. That could not have been even remotely easy for him, so we salute him for facing his demons, as the YouTube video describes it.