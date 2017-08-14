He's already meeting with car companies to make this a thing in all cars.

Bishop Curry V lives in Arlington and is fully aware of the tragic deaths that occur each and every year in our state. Babies and children left in a car on a hot summer day. Even if you think running in somewhere for just a few minutes is Okay, it is not. The child is literally baking inside of that car.

Bishop invented a device that detects movement in the car once it is shut off. If the motion alert goes off, it sends a signal to the local police department and can also send an alert to the person's phone. Bishop has gone to several automakers conventions and talked to car companies such as Toyota to get this permanently installed in vehicles. Bishop says if this saves just one life, it is all worth it.

Bishop Curry V, I'm telling you all to remember that name. This north Texas kid is going places.