Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys over Cardinals, 28-17

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Arizona Cardinals, 28-17, on Monday night.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown — the game’s final score with 4:57 left to play — that clinched the victory for Dallas (2-1).

Prescott finished with 183 yards passing, with both of his scoring tosses coming in the second half. The teams were tied at 7 at the half, however the Cowboys pulled away with a dominant fourth quarter performance.

Carson Palmer threw for 325 yards and two scores for Arizona (1-2). Larry Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 149 yards and a score.

Echoing the unrest expressed in stadiums around the NFL this weekend, Cowboys and Cardinals players knelt in protest before the game. Dallas owner Jerry Jones joined them in taking a knee in opposition to President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players last week.