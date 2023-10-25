It is The Greatest Time to Be a Sports Fan in North Texas

For only the second time ever, something truly amazing is happening in North Texas. If you like sports, buckle up. The next few weeks are going to be amazing.

Congratulations Dallas Based Teams Everyone is Playing at the Same Time

When it comes to sports I only care about the big four. MLB, NFL, NBA, and the NHL (sorry soccer fans). If you bleed Dallas sports for only the second time EVER, every Dallas sports team is playing in the exact same week. The last time was in 2010 when the Rangers went to the World Series.

Wait a Minute, Didn't the Rangers Go to The World Series in 2011?

NBA Labor Negotiations Continue As Deadline Looms Getty Images loading...

This is true, the Texas Rangers would be playing in the 2011 World Series. However, the Dallas Mavericks would not start 2011 on time. The NBA was in a lockout at the start of the 2011 regular season. The first Dallas Mavericks game in 2011 would not happen until December 25th. So let's see how every Dallas Team is doing right now.

Texas Rangers Win the American League Pennant

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven Getty Images loading...

As a Baltimore Orioles fan, it hurts me to write this, but yes the Texas Rangers are going to the World Series. Games 1 and 2 will be in Arlington this weekend on Friday and Saturday, get out and support those Rangers!

Dallas Cowboys 4-2

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Getty Images loading...

If the season were to end today, the Dallas Cowboys would hold the third wild card spot. We have a LONG way to go in the season, but Arlington will be busy this weekend. Back to back World Series games on Friday and Saturday. Then Sunday, the Cowboys are at home taking on the Los Angles Rams at noon.

Dallas Mavericks Open the Season Tonight

Real Madrid Vs Dallas Mavericks - Exhibition Match Getty Images loading...

HOT TAKE: The Dallas Mavericks were the most disappointing team in Dallas last season. They clearly tanked at the end and watching that team play that final month was embarrassing. Figure it out this year! The season tips off tonight in San Antonio at 8:30. The Mavericks first home game is Friday, yeah going head to head with the Rangers first World Series game.

Dallas Stars 4-0-1 With Home Games This Week

Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights Getty Images loading...

In case you don't know hockey records the Dallas Stars only loss this year came in overtime. Like I said, fun time for sports in North Texas and maybe the best team is the Dallas Stars? I'm serious, get on the bandwagon now because so far the games have been a lot of fun. Stars will be at home Thursday against the Maple Leafs and Monday against the Blue Jackets.

No Matter What Team You Root For, This Weekend Will Be Fun

As I said earlier, I am a Baltimore Orioles fan, but I am Dallas everything else. If you want to go to some games this weekend, you have plenty of awesome choices to go check out.

