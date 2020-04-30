Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Will Be Doing Virtual Auditions for the First Time Ever

Always wanted to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader? Here is your shot.

I guess here is a positive to come out of the Coronavirus. You have a shot to try out for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Normally, the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders have in person auditions. You may have seen the show 'Making the Team' where it talks about this process.

Right now, everyone is social distancing and getting hundreds of girls into a room for a tryout is not a good idea. So the Dallas Cowboys are going virtual. Here is what you need to try out.

Must be at least 18 years of age at the time of preliminary auditions

Must be a high school graduate (or graduating Spring 2020) or have a G.E.D.

You must be able to attend all rehearsals and other related activities

International Applicants: When applying for any type of visa, please keep in mind that the Dallas Cowboys do not "sponsor" international candidates. Please work through the US consulate/embassy in your home country to obtain the proper visa for audition travel, and be mindful of extended timeline should you be selected as a Dallas Cowboy's Cheerleader

You need to provide proof of lawful eligibility to work in the United States.

So, if you have all those requirements, you need to submit some photos and videos.

Headshot

Full length photo

Brief Introduction

One minute dance performance

You will be able to start submitting all of that starting on May 2nd through the 15th. So if you always wanted to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, here is your shot. Keep an eye on the Cowboys website for where to submit starting on May 2nd.