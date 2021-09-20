Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Engagement Video Going Viral

Congratulations!

A few weeks ago the Star in Frisco had a pretty cool moment. A proposal went down for one of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Her name is Amber McMillan and she has been a cheerleader on the squad for the past four years. Her boyfriend at the time got all of their friends and family to The Star in Frisco.

About 100 folks were out there to see the proposal on the field. In case you haven't been to The Star, outside of the Cowboys practice facility is a 'fake field'. I don't know what else to call it, but it's just like the Cowboys field in the stadium. Nick Marino Jr. got his proposal ready by covering the Cowboys Star in rose pedals.

Turns out Amber had a brunch planned at one of the nearby restaurants. "It could not have been any more perfect than it was, even if he would have had any other idea. I don't know if it could have been better. It was just so perfect," McMillan said.

The videos have been going viral on Tik Tok with millions of views on each of them. This one above is just one of them and it has six million views alone. You can also check out their official engagement video above. Congratulations to the happy couple. Hopefully one day I can find a chick who is cool with getting proposed to on the star.

