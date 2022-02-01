Dallas Cowboys Fan Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys Fan Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

I want this guy to win, but I also have my own personal nomination.

Anybody who knows me would call me that insane Dallas Cowboys fan. The only reason I moved to Wichita Falls is because the Cowboys practiced here at one point in time. No joke, if the Cowboys didn't exist, I can assure you nobody in this town would know me. I have the old Cowboys Joe logo tattooed on my right arm and finally I bought the Dallas Cowboys F-150.

Yeah, I know I have a problem. Now that I know my Dallas Cowboys love can get me into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I might need to step my game up. They have something called the Ford Hall of Fans. Five fans remain for this year's class and your votes decide. Of course I voted for the Dallas Cowboys fan.

His name is Miguel Castellanos and has been a fan since 1993. He's from Mexico and he dresses up for every game. "When I saw my first Super Bowl, I was mesmerized by the team with the star on their helmets," Miguel said. Damn right Miguel, I love to see it. A Broncos, Bears, Giants, and Lions fan remain in the voting.

Apparently they go into the Hall of Fame and get tickets to the Super Bowl. If I were to nominate another fan (besides myself of course) I would nominate this guy.

I see him at every game painted blue and he is going nuts on the big screen no matter the score. I want to sit with him at a game. Also, I want to tell you what Cowboys fan I hate at games now.

Big helmet guy, not a fan.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp

Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.

Looking Back at the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season

The Cowboys 2021 season got off to a strong start with a close game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they lost the game, the Cowboys managed to keep it close, giving fans hope for a deep playoff run. They followed that game up with an impressive 6-game winning streak. However, things started to fall apart in the second half of the season, resulting in a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
