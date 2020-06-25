Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Game Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The Cowboys were supposed to have the first preseason game of 2020.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported earlier today that the NFL has officially cancelled the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers game in Canton, Ohio. This was the annual Hall of Fame game that happens during enshrinement weekend. The enshrinement ceremony for that weekend will be postponed until 2021 as well. This means the 2021 class and 2020 class will go in at the same time.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on June 16 it would be “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Hall of Fame Game and induction ceremony. “If the question was could that event occur today, the answer would be no. It would be extremely dangerous,” DeWine said.

Apparently the NFL still plans on having this game in Canton for the 2021 season. The Cowboys were going to be one of the first teams to open their training camp since they got the early preseason game. The Dallas Cowboys are now expected to open training camp at the same time as the rest of the league.

NFL owners are also having a meeting today which could reduce the preseason games from four to two. Nothing is official yet, but the preseason schedule is apparently the topic being discussed this afternoon. Dallas’ next preseason game, if the schedule isn’t altered any further, is set for Aug. 16 as the Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers hope to play the first NFL game inside the new SoFI Stadium.