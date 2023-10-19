Is This What Everyone Is Going as For Halloween in Wichita Falls, Texas 2023?

Is This What Everyone Is Going as For Halloween in Wichita Falls, Texas 2023?

Getty Images

Looks like someone has compiled the most popular Halloween costumes for this year. Get ready for a bunch of these in a few weeks.

What Is Everyone Going as for Halloween in 2023?

Townsquare Media
^You could be cool like me and go as my best Halloween costume ever. Hell yeah I was a Street Shark back in the day. If you know what that is...you're cool in my book. Anyway let's get to some modern costumes. Our friends at Freighgeist used Google search trends for our area to figure out which costumes everyone is looking up for this year. Here are the top five for 2023

Number 1 Halloween Costume for Wichita Falls 2023 (Barbie)

Getty Images
Barbie...yeah no surprise here. Barbie was the biggest movie of 2023. This always leads to a surge in costumes. Good luck to you guys that will be forced to dress up as Ken.

Number 2 Halloween Costume for Wichita Falls 2023 (Princess)

Getty Images
Well we go generic with this Princess, could be...well any princess I guess. My assumption would be Princess Peach since the Super Mario Movie was huge this year, but the Disney Princesses are always a hit.

Number 3 Halloween Costume for Wichita Falls 2023 (Spider-Man)

Getty Images for Sony
Another big movie this year was Across the Spiderverse. Any kids in my neighborhood dressing up as Spider Gwen get double candy. Doesn't matter the year, Spider-Man should always be somewhere in the top ten.

Number 4 Halloween Costume for Wichita Falls 2023 (Cowboy)

Getty Images
So Cowboy could mean many things. Could be Dallas Cowboy uniform or cheerleader outfit. I am assuming though they mean stereotypical Texas Cowboy for this one. I imagine every little Texan was a Cowboy at some point in time for Halloween.

Number 5 Halloween Costume for Wichita Falls 2023 (Bunny)

Getty Images
This could be an adorable bunny costume, but my mind went right to the Playboy bunny outfit. Playboy may not have the same impact as it did back in the day, but this costume will never die.

What About the Rest of Texas?

I was curious what the rest of the Lone Star State was up to. Here are what the rest of major cities top costumes are for 2023.

1980's?

Getty Images
Here's a random one, the most popular costume in Lubbock, Texas is a 1980's stereotype? If you need some nostalgia this Halloween, get your butt to Lubbock.

Bowser

Getty Images
Odessa/Midland will be rocking a ton of Bowser costumes this year. If I were a kid, this would have been my costume this year.

Ghostbusters

Getty Images
San Angelo with a costume that is always cool. Just make you got a somewhat decent proton pack and this costume is always a winner.

Pirate

Getty Images
As the great Jerry Seinfeld once said, "But I don't wanna be a pirate!" Apparently Port Arthur/ Beaumont Texas will be having a ton of folks walk the plank this year.

Army

Getty Images
America! F*** YEAH! Apparently Victoria, Texas will be pulling out the camo on October 31st.

Finally Barbie Dominates Texas

Getty Images
Not only did Barbie dominate Wichita Falls. She dominates all of Texas. Here are all the cities she is number one in:

  • Amarillo
  • Abilene
  • Sweetwater
  • Dallas
  • Fort Worth
  • Tyler
  • Longview
  • Austin
  • Waco
  • Temple
  • Bryan
  • Houston
  • San Antonio
  • Corpus Christi
  • Laredo
  • Harligen
  • Weslaco
  • Brownsville
  • McAllen

Yeah...it's the year of Barbie. Get ready for it.

