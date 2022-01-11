Dallas Man Arrested for Pulling Over Police Officer in Unmarked Car

In case you weren’t aware, impersonating a police officer is a very bad idea.

I realize that in some instances, people may believe they’re pulling a harmless prank. However, that “harmless prank” can land you in jail.

With that being said, I’m not sure whether or not 18-year-old Alexis Estrada Lopez was pulling a prank when he pulled over a Dallas police officer driving an unmarked car on Sunday night at around 11:30 pm, but he damn sure found his ass in the slammer as a result.

Get our free mobile app

According to Lake Highlands Advocate, the officer was going north on North Central Expressway, near Northwest Highway, when he noticed flashing red and blue strobe lights in his rearview mirror.

The officer thought it was an emergency vehicle, so he pulled to the right shoulder of the road.

Lopez then turned off the strobe lights and quickly sped away from the scene. He was later located by Plano and Dallas police 11 miles away from the scene in Richardson.

Officers found two red and blue strobe lights with the wires either cut or ripped in the cream-colored truck Lopez was diving. Along with the suction cup-mounted strobe lights, Lopez was also in possession of a siren, airhorn and speakers.

Lopez was arrested and booked on a felony charge of impersonating a police officer. He has since been released on $1,500 bond.

There were also two passengers in the truck with him. Both were released by officers.

So, keep this story in mind the next time you think it might be funny to go out and buy a set of red and blue lights and start pulling people over.