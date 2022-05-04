Darth Vader Returns in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer

Happy May the 4th — AKA Star Wars Day. What better way to celebrate than with a new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series?

(I guess if we’re looking at that question non-rhetorically the better way to celebrate would have been to just surprise drop some episodes of the show on Disney+ this morning. So you’ll have to settle for the trailer.)

This second preview for the show, features a lot more of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan in action, as he’s hunted across the galaxy by Imperial forces, and his old padawan, Darth Vader, who is seen briefly as well. The show marks McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s return to Star Wars for the first time since the end of the Prequel Trilogy back in 2005.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Here is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s official synopsis:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 27. New episodes follow weekly on Wednesdays after that.

