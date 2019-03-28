DEA Looking for Texans to Burn Thousands of Pounds of Marijuana Per Hour

Sorry, you can't smoke it.

A very interesting job opportunity popped up in San Antonio for contractors. The DEA is currently looking for someone to destroy thousands of pounds of marijuana per hour. You will also be incinerating papers, cassette tapes, pharmaceuticals, and other incidental controlled substances. Basically, anything that the DEA doesn't want getting into the wrong hands.

Before you even think about taking this job to steal some drugs, this job will be HIGHLY scrutinized. The contractor must be able to incinerate up to 1,000 pounds of bulk marijuana per hour, up to eight hours a day. Any workers associated with the incineration will be drug tested and have their background checked.

The DEA would also have a representative present during the incineration. Other measures, including a closed-circuit surveillance system, would be in place to make sure nothing happened to the drugs before incineration. The DEA says they will also be looking for people in Galveston, Beaumont, McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, Houston, Austin and Waco.

The job would have you working from late March to September 2019. The nearest DEA office to us is in Dallas. If you're interested in the job, give them a call at (214) 366-6946.