Hilarious Video of Guy Rolling a Joint at Rental Car Business

Sorry sir, but you can’t do that here.

Far be it from me to judge anyone for wanting to spark a doobie. But you definitely want to choose the location wisely – especially in a state where it’s illegal.

I’m not sure where this guy is, but he’s wearing a San Francisco Giants hat. So, maybe he’s in California where recreational marijuana is legal. And judging by his actions, he’s at least from Cali.

Get our free mobile app

Old boy thought it would be perfectly acceptable to bust out his bag of weed and roll a joint while he was hanging out in the waiting room of a car rental place. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not hurting anybody and is cool as all get out. But, the fact of the matter is that sort of thing is clearly frowned upon at that establishment.

Perhaps the funniest part of it is that he calmly asks if he can finish when he’s told that he can’t roll a joint in there. Of course, the manager (who sounds a lot like John C. Reilly) denies his request.

It’s also worth noting that he’s waiting on a rental car. This means he was probably planning on smoking that thing out as soon as he got behind the wheel, which I’m pretty sure is a violation of the rental car company’s policy.

2022's Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp If bellying up to the bar is your thing, here's the list of places you need to hit up in 2022.

2022's Best Places for Tacos in Wichita Falls According to Yelp Looking for a great taco in Wichita Falls? Start right here.