The city of Houston, Texas, was rocked by a deadly shooting that unfolded at a gas station in plain view.

We're going to issue a warning here because even though the victim is blurred out, the video at the bottom of this article could still be considered graphic by some.

The caption on the Tweet reads: Cold-blooded and premeditated. That seems to be the case.

The Arrival

The video opens with a view from a security camera at a gas station on the corner Westheimer & Synott in West Houston. A car is parked at a pump, while another car is slowly approaching from behind.

The Execution

A man in a dark hoodie emerges from the car that has just pulled up. He hurries over to the driver's side of the car parked at the pump, as a second individual in a white hoodie emerges from the car to watch. The man in the black hoodie fires a shot into the vehicle, killing the man inside according to this article.

The Getaway

The men get back into their vehicle, and back out the same way they came in. The camera then pulls back, revealing several other patrons scrambling to get into their cars.

Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for comments. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD at 713-837-0311.

