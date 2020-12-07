2020 is such a dark and dystopian year, only the creators of a show about nightmarish futures could really tie a bow around the whole thing. As luck would have it, the creators of Black Mirror are up to the challenge.

Today, Netflix unveiled a teaser for Death to 2020, which they’re describing as a “comedy event” from Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. There aren‘t a ton of details about the plot yet, but we do have the names of the impressive cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Kerry.

Here’s the special’s official synopsis:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

This first teaser did not include an official release date for the special (and noted that they were still making the show right now) so it could be a little while before we see Death to 2020.