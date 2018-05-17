Deputies Destroy More Than 3K Marijuana Plants in East Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have destroyed more than 3,100 marijuana plants after an East Texas landowner reported finding an illegal campsite with trees cleared and an irrigated pot-growing operation.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports the property owner on Monday told law officers about coming upon the site in northeast Hunt County. Sheriff's officials on Wednesday announced the bust and estimated the cost of setting up the location — including tents, generators, fuel, food and water for several people— was about $15,000.

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation that included uncovering irrigation lines at the scene, which was vacant as officers arrived.

Officials estimate the marijuana would have had a street value of about $186,000.