Despite COVID Cases In Texas, Biden Warns Against Ditching Masks

President Joe Biden on Monday called again for Americans to wear masks and that the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet. The President took time during a White House Briefing on Monday to call on Governors and local leaders to reinstate coronavirus related measures.

Biden’s call on Governors, local officials, and even business leaders comes at the beginning of spring and a time where people are starting to get outside and enjoy warmer weather. Biden at one point said this isn’t politics, it’s about controlling the virus according to FOX.

"I’m reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate," Biden said. "Please, this is not politics, reinstate the mandate if you let it down. The failure to take this virus seriously [is] precisely what got us into this mess in the first place, risk more cases, more deaths," he said. "As I do my part to accelerate the vaccine distribution and vaccinations, I need the American people to do their part as well."

And then Biden said the most absurd thing. That masking up was our “patriotic duty” and that wearing a mask is the only way we ever get back to normal.”

Really? Masks are how we get back to normal? What about vaccines and herd immunity? If it’s up to Biden and Fauci, we will be wearing masks forever, and I don’t know too many people who are for that at all.

Despite the warnings of what would happen in Texas once the mask mandate was ditched, numbers have trended lower. Could they spike again? Sure, but they also rose while people masked up. Let’s see how things play out in Texas and find other ways of being patriotic.