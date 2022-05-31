Get our free mobile app

Plenty of us have said this before. Gun control, regulation, crack downs -- it's never really been about the AR-15 or any other "scary-looking, weapons of war" that the left likes to rail against. It's all guns that they want gone, and it doesn't matter if it's Beto O'Rourke or President Joe Biden saying it.

On Monday, Biden stopped talking about rifles and instead focused on the most used caliber pistol in the United States, the 9mm pistol. According to FOX News, the President spoke about a recent trip he took to New York where doctors showed him X-rays of gunshots wounds.

Biden commented on comparing a .22-caliber bullet vs. the damage from a 9mm:

"They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body," Biden said. "So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting," Biden added. "Remember, the Constitution was never absolute." "You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed," Biden said. "You couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weaponry."

Biden is lumping the 9mm bullet in with "high-caliber" weapons, which is laughable at best. But this is exactly what the anti-gun people want. It's not about background checks or ARs. It's everything.

Oh, and let's address the line from Biden that you couldn't purchase a canon when the 2nd Amendment was passed? Yes, you could, and even the Washington Post knows it.

Dirk Nowitzki's Home in Dallas, Texas See inside the home of former NBA Superstar Dirk Nowitzki.

What People Really Think of Lubbock, Texas If you were playing a game of Pyramid, these would definitely be some great clues for describing the climate and culture of West Texas. Here are the top comments.