Just like when Jake Gyllenhaal's cowboy character says to Heath Ledger, "I wish I knew how to quit you." in the movie "Brokeback Mountain", it seems like U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R- Alabama) can't take Lubbock out of his review mirror.

Saturday afternoon, the managing editor of our websites received an e-mail from YouTube. A short video commentary recorded by Wes Nessman from over four years ago (in May 2017) had been taken off of YouTube for violating community standards.

From what we gathered, someone connected to Tuberville, or maybe even Tuberville himself, thought Wes' video was "harassment" and "cyberbullying" when the complaint was made to YouTube.

Never mind the fact that Tuberville talked smack first, four years ago. I guess the people connected to Tuberville completely forgot about the 'bombs' the former Texas Tech coach lobbed at Lubbock.

Before Tuberville tried to remake his image into that of a conservative elder statesman, and ally of Donald Trump, he was still trying to be hip with the SEC Football community in 2017. In an interview on the "Rick & Bubba Show" Tuberville lamented his three seasons at Texas Tech and said Lubbock was comparable to "Iraq".

"You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas," Tuberville said on the show. "I'm going to tell you what, that's like going to Siberia. Somebody asked me, 'What's Lubbock look like?' It looked like Iraq," Tommy Tuberville, May 2017.

So, to recap, Tuberville smack talks Lubbock when he's out of a job. Then four years later, when he becomes "a someone" again, somebody possibly connected to him gets offended by a video recorded by a radio host in Lubbock. Sure, the video dropped an F-bomb or two, but that's nothing a former college football coach hasn't heard or said before.

Frankly, I think U.S. Senators should be worrying about more pressing matters. Taxes, inflation, illegal immigration; not YouTube videos from four years ago. I would link to the video in question, but it's already been taken offline.

Lubbock, Texas still in Tommy Tuberville's rearview mirror.

