Did You Know the World’s Smallest Target Used to be in Texas?

This isn’t the sort of thing we Texans typically brag about, but I’m going to go with it anyway.

While scrolling through Twitter this morning, I discovered a video of the world’s smallest Target and it just so happened to be located right here in the Lone Star State (where everything is supposedly bigger).

Well, it used to be anyway.

It was demolished back in 2020 by the owner of the property. According to KLTV, the owner told the Brewster County Sheriff that it was unstable and had it demolished so that no one would get hurt. In its last days, it had been overrun by swarms of bees and was a target (no pun intended) of vandals.

Of course, it wasn’t actually a Target. It was an abandoned railroad building that was marked with the big box retailer’s logo back in 2020. It stood in the middle of nowhere on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 90 near Marathon.

People used to travel many miles to get a look at the tiny Target, which was about an hour away from the town of Marfa. For those not in the know, Marfa is an arts hub that attracts artsy folks from around the world. So, I would imagine for many people, no trip to Marfa was complete without getting a look at the world’s smallest Target.

And sadly, that’s no longer the case.

