Did You Know Wichita Falls Once Had Their Very Own Truck?

Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum

At one point you could've had a Wichita Falls Truck, that's right, one built right here in our city.

Here's a little piece of Wichita Falls history you might not know about, the Wichita Falls Motor Company. It was established in 1911 by Joseph Kemp, who was a big part in building Wichita Falls at the turn of the century. He helped get a railway to our city and was established in several businesses throughout Wichita Falls. Groceries, banking, oil, and glass to name a few.

Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum

Joseph Kemp was a big part of the Wichita Falls economy and for two decades he dipped his toes into the trucking business. With the help of some investors, Wichita Falls Motor Company started building reliable pickup trucks. A Wichita Truck was know as durable, seriously everyone wanted one. They shipped out to 86 countries around the world.

Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum

During World War I, the French army ordered 3,500 of them for the battle lines. The end of World War I was not good for truck manufacturers because their was now a surplus of these army trucks. The Wichita Falls Motor Company apparently adapted and started building dump trucks. First local, then state, and finally the federal government began huge road building programs. The Wichita Falls Motor Company benefited from this greatly.

Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum

Sadly, The Great Depression of 1929 affected everyone throughout the country and the Wichita Falls Motor Company was not immune to this. They would sadly close their doors in 1932. It is estimated the company made around 10,000 trucks throughout their two decades in business. Besides the dump trucks and pickups mentioned above. They briefly made buses and cement mixing trucks.

Credit: Via Texas Transportation Museum

The Wichita Falls Motor Company on Arthur Street still stands, occupied now by the Wichita Energy Company. The Texas Transportation Museum out of San Antonio has a lovely write up on the history of the Wichita Falls Motor Company, you can check it out here.

