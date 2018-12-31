Did you See the Eagle Land on Fans at the Cotton Bowl?

I would have been having a panic attack.

The Bald Eagle is the official emblem for America and our national bird. When you're really trying to get that red, white, and blue pumping during The National Anthem, some stadiums have an Eagle fly around the stadium. That's exactly what happened at the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium this past weekend. What was supposed to happen, the eagle does a lap around the stadium, then goes back to its handler.

That obviously did not happen. The eagle landed on a couple of fans. An eagle is a pretty big bird, with some talons as well. I think the eagle hated Notre Dame, cause it landed on two different Notre Dame fans. The guy in the green had it land on his shoulder and the guy in the Notre Dame sweatshirt had it land on his arm.

If these fans thought the eagle was going to bring them luck, they were wrong. Clemson stomped the Fighting Irish 30-3 on Saturday. Maybe the 80,000 seat AT&T Stadium is too massive for an eagle to get back to their handler. Plus, that stadium has a history of hating eagles.