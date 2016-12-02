Dining and Ditching Lands Three in Wichita County Jail

A trio found themselves in jail after refusing to pay for their meal and then allegedly trying to run over the manager.

Crystal Bordman, 32; Jennifer Fields, 24; and Justin Fields, 28, were each arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. As of Thursday afternoon, all three were out of Wichita County Jail on $20,000 bail each.

Crystal Bordman / Jennifer Fields / Justin Fields (Wichita County)

According to TRN , officers were sent to the IHOP on Broad Street at around 2:21 p.m. Wednesday for an aggravated robbery.

The manager told officers that he confronted three people in the parking lot after they ordered $55.13 worth of food and then left without paying for it.

He approached the trio as they were getting into their vehicle and asked the driver, Justin Fields, to come back inside and pay, but he refused. The manager then got in front of the vehicle to try to prevent them from leaving, but had to jump out of the way to keep from being hit.

While there was no video evidence of the altercation in the parking lot, surveillance video confirmed the three left the restaurant without paying for their meal.

The police were able to run the vehicle’s tags and tracked it down to a residence in the 2800 block of Cumberland Avenue. Officers recognized the three individuals from the surveillance video at the residence and made the arrest.

Both Justin Fields and Bordman admitted to leaving without paying, but denied trying to run the manager over in the parking lot.