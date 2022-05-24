Disney Announces First Avengers Theme Park Ride

Disney’s first theme park land based on Marvel’s Avengers characters opened at Disneyland’s California Adventure last summer. But the main ride in “Avengers Campus” is a Spider-Man simulator, and the other attraction in the area is a Guardians of the Galaxy ride that’s been in the park for several years. You can meet the Avengers characters as they roam around the area, but there’s no actual Avengers ride in Avengers Campus. At least not for the time being.

The first one is finally opening this summer — although at least for now it’s going to be exclusive to Disneyland Paris. The ride, which was just unveiled on Disney Parks Blog, is called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, and based on the concept art it sort of looks like it does for Marvel what Star Tours did for Star Wars back in the day.

According to the official description the ride is “every thrill seeker’s dream” where “recruits will be briefed by Iron Man, equipped with Mark 80 armor for his missions at Avengers Campus in Paris” and then join Iron Man and Captain Marvel “on a mission through space in a vehicle Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure this threat away from Earth.” In addition to the Avengers ride, the Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure already at Disneyland in California will be opening at Disneyland Paris as well.

The Avengers Campus in Paris will also include various meet and greets with Marvel characters, and a Pym Test Kitchen restaurant where you can get kooky foods like a giant pretzel sandwich and tiny burgers. (When he’s not being a superhero, Hank Pym apparently spends his spare time experimenting with bizarre foods.)

Avengers Campus will open at Disneyland Paris on July 20.

