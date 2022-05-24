These North Texas Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 in Texas

Looking to try something new? Here’s a great place to start.

If you’re like me, you’re always looking to try what is considered to be the best food in town whenever you travel.

Having family in DFW (or FWD depending on which side of The Metroplex you call home), I’m in the area several times a year. So, I was stoked when I saw that Yelp had released the list of the Top 100 restaurants in Texas.

One of the great things about The Metroplex is that you can find just about any type of food you're in the mood for. Barbecue and Tex-Mex restaurants are plentiful as you might expect. But, there is a wide variety of cuisines available to choose from.

And living in North Texas, you probably find yourself in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex quite often as well. With that in mind, I figured I would put together a list of the North Texas restaurants that made the Top 100.

Top Rated Restaurants in North Texas

10. Sushi Spot - Plano

12. Botolino Gelato Artigianale - Dallas

13. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine

18. Del Campo Empanadas - Fort Worth

19. Crepes 4 U - Plano

23. Hugs Cafe - McKinney

38. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth

42. Fazenda Gaúcha - Bedford

43. Cafe Italia - Grapevine

44. The Aussie Grind - Frisco

46. Sullivan Texas BBQ - Lewisville

48. Aladdin Cafe - Crowley

49. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine - Fort Worth

50. Kookie Haven - Dallas

51. Bowl Mami - Carrollton

52. Empa Muno - Irving

54. San Pedro's - Dallas

55. Mami Coco - Dallas

56. Coco Shrimp - Watauga

57. Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries - Richardson

59. Dondonpoke - Plano

60. Sushi Dojo - Southlake

61. Mr. Pide - Sachse

68. Doma Seolleongtang - Dallas

70. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse - Plano

79. LDU Coffee - Dallas

82. Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth

83. Sky Rocket Burger - Dallas

86. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp - Watauga

87. Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar - Haltom City

89. Paparazzi Pizza - Carrollton

93. Tranky's Tacos - Garland

97. Twinkle Donuts - The Colony

100. Anaya's Seafood Scratch Kitchen - Richardson

