These North Texas Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 in Texas
Looking to try something new? Here’s a great place to start.
If you’re like me, you’re always looking to try what is considered to be the best food in town whenever you travel.
Having family in DFW (or FWD depending on which side of The Metroplex you call home), I’m in the area several times a year. So, I was stoked when I saw that Yelp had released the list of the Top 100 restaurants in Texas.
One of the great things about The Metroplex is that you can find just about any type of food you're in the mood for. Barbecue and Tex-Mex restaurants are plentiful as you might expect. But, there is a wide variety of cuisines available to choose from.
And living in North Texas, you probably find yourself in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex quite often as well. With that in mind, I figured I would put together a list of the North Texas restaurants that made the Top 100.
Top Rated Restaurants in North Texas
10. Sushi Spot - Plano
12. Botolino Gelato Artigianale - Dallas
13. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine
18. Del Campo Empanadas - Fort Worth
19. Crepes 4 U - Plano
23. Hugs Cafe - McKinney
38. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth
42. Fazenda Gaúcha - Bedford
43. Cafe Italia - Grapevine
44. The Aussie Grind - Frisco
46. Sullivan Texas BBQ - Lewisville
48. Aladdin Cafe - Crowley
49. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine - Fort Worth
50. Kookie Haven - Dallas
51. Bowl Mami - Carrollton
52. Empa Muno - Irving
54. San Pedro's - Dallas
55. Mami Coco - Dallas
56. Coco Shrimp - Watauga
57. Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries - Richardson
59. Dondonpoke - Plano
60. Sushi Dojo - Southlake
61. Mr. Pide - Sachse
68. Doma Seolleongtang - Dallas
70. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse - Plano
79. LDU Coffee - Dallas
82. Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth
83. Sky Rocket Burger - Dallas
86. Aloha Chicken & Shrimp - Watauga
87. Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar - Haltom City
89. Paparazzi Pizza - Carrollton
93. Tranky's Tacos - Garland
97. Twinkle Donuts - The Colony
100. Anaya's Seafood Scratch Kitchen - Richardson