Disney World theme park guests will no longer hear "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" during live announcements at any of their locations.

While the transition began to take place last year when Disney removed the line during the pre-show announcement before their Magic Kingdom fireworks show, the change has since become official company-wide. In a new video posted to Twitter by journalist Christopher F. Rufo, Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware discussed the inclusion update with reporters.

"So we no longer say 'ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,'" Ware explained. "We've provided trainings for all of our cast members and in relationship to that so now they know it's, 'hello everyone' or 'hello friends.'"

She confirmed that Disney is still in the process of updating the greetings at all of their 12 theme parks across its six global resorts.

The newly updated phrase will instead be "dreamers of all ages."

Ware noted that removing the gendered language has given the opportunity for cast members to be more creative and inclusive while interacting with guests. She hopes that cast members can converse with guests "in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone."

"We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests," she continued. "And we don't want to just assume because who someone might be in our interpretation, maybe presenting as female that they may not want to be 'princess.'"

Disney fans have been divided about the updated verbiage. Some people are annoyed that their daughters and sons won't be called princesses or princes respectively, while others have applauded the company for their new exclusivity efforts.

"These lunatic commies at Disney really want to erase gender and confuse children with their woke blather," one Twitter user alleged.

"How do you figure that saying 'Hello, friends' or 'Hello, everyone' excludes anyone?!? Both are completely inclusive phrases," another user questioned those who are against the change.

Disney has been recently making big changes in order to become more inclusive.

In another clip seemingly from the same panel, Disney production coordinator Allen March said that his team is determined to explore queer stories and has launched a "tracker" to make sure they are creating and including enough "gender-nonconforming characters, canonical trans characters and canonical bisexual characters" in Disney movies.