Distracted Driving is Costing Texans’ Lives

How many times have you got a text while driving and thought it wouldn’t hurt to take a quick glance at it? It’s tempting to take a look, but we all know it’s not worth someone’s life.

Or, how many times have you seen someone staring at their phone while driving? I just saw someone the other day texting away behind their wheel and not even looking up. Of course, they were going about 15 mph in a 45 and weaving all over the place. Not good.

The Texas Department of Transportation recently issued a press release reminding Texans that distracted driving is still among the leading cause of deaths on Texas highways, coming in at Number 2 on the list. In all, 364 people died and 2,200 were seriously injured by a distracted driver last year.

With April being National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, TxDOT Executive Director James Bass reminds drivers to not allow themselves to become distracted:

A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant. If you’re distracted by your phone, or doing anything else that takes your focus away from driving, you’re putting yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road at risk. Distracted driving crashes are 100 percent preventable. Driving should be your number one priority behind the wheel – everything else can wait.

It's illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas and can result in a fine of up to $200.

No one wants to lose $200 over a text message, much less their or someone else’s life.

