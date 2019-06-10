TxDOT Working to Reduce Distracted Driving Accidents

TxDOT has teamed up with AT&T to present an awareness campaign called It Can Wait. It Can Wait is a virtual reality distracted driving experience making it’s way to 12 ‘high priority’ cities in Texas during the month of June.

It Can Wait is being presented as part of TxDOT’s ‘Heads Up, Texas’ statewide campaign. According to recent data, the number of crashes involving distracted driving in Texas decreased by 6% when comparing the 12-month periods before and after the statewide texting-while-driving ban took effect on Sept. 1, 2017. Still, the numbers of accidents involving remain high and TxDOT officials hope their awareness campaign will help bring the numbers down even further.

The campaign makes a stop in Wichita Falls on Saturday, June 29 at the Farmers Market at 713 Ohio from 7:30 to 11 AM. For more info, visit the TxDOT It Can Wait page .