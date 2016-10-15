A terrifying moment was caught on video recently when a shark broke open a diver’s cage and got inside with him.

And not just any old shark, mind you…a Great. White. Shark. Yeah – Jaws was in the friggin’ cage with this guy.

The diver, Ming Chan, calmly slid out the bottom of the cage and waited there while two great whites swam below him for what must have seemed like an eternity while he waited for the shark to exit the cage. Chan came away from the incident shaken, but unharmed.

[via ABC News ]