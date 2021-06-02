Oklahoma Aquarium Letting You Jump Into Their Shark Exhibit

So you always wanted to be surrounded by sharks. Well...here's your chance.

I have to admit. On my bucket list of things to do in life is go cage diving with great white sharks in Australia. They fascinate me and I would love to get up close and personal with them. Sadly a trip to Australia can get kind of expensive. Now a trip to Oklahoma, that's more in my price range. Also, I won't need a cage.

The Oklahoma Aquarium just outside of Tulsa is letting one lucky winner in Oklahoma and one lucky winner from out of state jump into their massive bull shark tank. Fun Fact: The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to the largest bull shark exhibit in the western hemisphere. So literally it doesn't get bigger than this in this part of the world.

Their are some rules. You must be certified scuba diver, 18 or older, and provide your scuba certification number on the application. You have until the end of the month to register and they will announce a winner on July 1st.

You will wear a chain mail suit and a GoPro so everyone can see the show. Sounds like a once in a lifetime experience and whoever wins I will be extremely jealous of. If you qualify, you can enter the contest here. Now excuse me while I go home and watch 'Jaws' for the hundredth time in my life.

