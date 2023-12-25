Does Anybody Think Arlington, Texas is in the Desert?!

I would never consider Arlington a desert, but at least one person does.

Strange Tweet Leaves Everyone Confused

In a smart move, someone who runs the socials for Ohio State football has now deleted the tweet saying that the team has arrived in the desert for their game. In case you did not know, the Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing this Friday in the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium. Leaving the entire internet confused as to how anyone could consider Arlington a desert.

Legal Definition for a Desert

Technically, any area that receives less than ten inches of a rain in a year is considered a desert. On average, Arlington receives around 38 inches of rain in a given year, so by legal definition, no way could it be considered a desert.

Don't Get Me Wrong, It Gets Hot in Arlington

One thing I don't miss about going to Texas Rangers games in the old stadium were those August day games. Some days it felt like you were in the middle of a desert watching that team play. The beer man definitely earned his tips for me on those days.

I Just Hope Ohio State Can Survive the Desert

Arlington, Texas this week will have highs in the 50's and lows in the 30's. True desert temperatures right there. I hope the Buckeyes don't get a heat stroke in AT&T Stadium on Friday, but they will probably have the roof closed to keep those desert conditions out.

