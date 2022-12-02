Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?

One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it.

So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?



via GIPHY

Actually, yes. Right around the corner from my house off of Southwest Parkway and Allendale Road sits what I and I believe many others call, 'The Candy Land House'. Ahhh yes, the classic game from my childhood. What's crazy is, I think you can technically play a life size version of this game at this house.

Get our free mobile app

They have all the different colored squares. All the classic characters, you remember their names. You had Plumply, Jolly, and Gloppy. King Kandy, Lord Licorice, Mr. Mint, and the very lovely Queen Frostine. If you pulled her card at the start, you pretty much won the game there.

This is personally my favorite house in Wichita Falls during Christmastime and I am not just saying that because it is less than a one minute walk from my house. However, if you think you can beat it, submit those photos for 'Light Up The Falls' in that link above. We would love to see your Christmas lights setup.

Wichita Falls Candyland 2022 Located on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls, Texas, east of Memorial Stadium, lies Candyland Christmas ! A local homeowner goes ALL OUT on their holiday lights display by recreating the classic boardgame Candyland but with a festive twist. It looks like the homeowner started decorating in early November. We're not sure when the homeowner is planning on flipping the switch, but with the holidays right around the corner, they'll probably be lighting it up soon!