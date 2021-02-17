Does Wearing Socks To Bed Make You Fall Asleep Faster?

Sometimes science surprises me.

Doctor Jess Andrade, a real-life doctor - and a TikTok star - is saying that wearing socks to bed will actually make us fall asleep faster. She says she does it herself.

In the cold, cold nights that we've had lately I can see how that might be true, but she's saying it's true on general principles.

According to a story on The Mirror, it works like this. Wearing socks warms your feet, that opens up the blood vessels, and that cools the body down. What?

Hey, she's the doctor, not me. Her TikTok video has racked up tons of views so maybe there's something to it.

Some of her followers replied with funny comments like, "You forgot to mention that people who wear socks to bed tend to be serial killers." (Sure HOPE that was a joke!) or "OK, I'm a fan of nonsense but socks to bed ... you've crossed the line." Others were all for it saying, "I can't sleep without socks. This is perfectly normal."

Does it work? I don't know, I've never tried it. It seems that right now would be a great time to give it a shot, but we may be abandoning the idea come summer time.