Domino’s Pizza in Fort Worth Shut Down After Rodent Feces Found in Food

Just writing this makes my stomach turn.

A Domino’s Pizza location in Fort Worth was forced to close due to rodent feces being discovered in the food and surfaces of the restaurant, according to WFAA.

On June 15, the Fort Worth Code Compliance Department Consumer Health posted the health inspection report that stated there was "significant evidence of rodents and the presence of rodent droppings in food and on surfaces."

The report also noted health inspectors discovered an "accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non-food-contact surfaces of equipment."

The restaurant was forced to close immediately to address the issue. The restaurant, located at 7630 N. Beach St., Ste. 150 had reopened by Tuesday, June 21, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

As someone who worked in the restaurant industry for many years when I was younger, it’s unfathomable to me that this was going on. Certainly, someone had to have noticed the rat poop on the surfaces at some point. Not to mention the fact that dust and debris had built up around the restaurant.

And as someone who frequents Fort Worth to visit family down there, you can bet your ass that I will never eat anything that comes out of that restaurant. I’m sure heads have rolled and the people responsible were terminated, but there’s no way I would ever be able to get this story out of my head.

In fact, I’m going to have a hard time eating Domino’s pizza from any of their locations after this incident.

