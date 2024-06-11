Get Tickets for Tucker Carlson in Fort Worth Before They Go On Sale Friday

Tucker Carlson announced a tour across the country and he's planning a stop in North Texas this fall.

Details for Tucker Carlson's First Live Tour

Tucker Carlson will be hitting the road for the first time ever. The plan is to interview a special guest in each city he's visiting. Special guests include Kid Rock, Glenn Beck, and Alex Jones to name a few. Some dates have guests still waiting to be announced. However for the date on September 24, 2024 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth the special guest is?

Roseanne Barr Joins Tucker Carlson for Fort Worth Show

Mr. Birchum Series Premiere Getty Images for DailyWire+ loading...

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America,” Carslon said in a press release. “We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the establishment will be losing their minds.” The first date on tour is September 4th in Arizona with Russell Brand. We will see how these live shows go before they hit North Texas later in the month.

How Do You Get Tickets Early?

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10AM. However, Dickies Arena shared the following video above. Starting at 10AM tomorrow (Wendnesday, June 12) you will be able to get tickets before they go on sale to general public by using the code DICKIES. Tickets are apparently already on sale to members of Tucker Carlson's website. So if you're a big fan of his, click here for more.

