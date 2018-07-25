President Trump ’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located at 6803 Hollywood Blvd, near the corner of Highland Avenue. He received the star in 2007 as the host of NBC’s reality series The Apprentice. He wasn’t quite such a controversial pick back then. But since Trump became President, the star has been the target of frequent protests and vandalism.

Police say the destruction was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the call was believed to have been made by the man who took a pick ax to the star. All that was left of the star was a jagged hole in the ground, and pieces of concrete and the star were left strewn about the sidewalk by the time police arrived.

The star was previously replaced in October of 2016, after a man went full Ghostbusters II and disguised himself as a construction worker, then pretended to be doing authorized street work while bashing it to pieces. In another incident, someone built a miniature wall around the star, in protest of Trump’s immigration policies and his dream of building a wall along the border between the United States and Mexico. So this isn’t the first time this happened, and unless extreme measures are taken, it surely won’t be the last time either.