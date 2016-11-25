Donald Trump is Getting a Custom Cowboy Hat Made in Bowie, Texas

The Trumps are showing North Texas some love.

The American Hat Company got a strange call after Trump won the election. Donald's family wanted to give him a gift and they decided to get him something that he spotted on the campaign trail. Apparently, Trump loved a cowboy hat that Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was wearing one day.

Trump's son remembered that and asked Sid where he got that hat. That is how the Trumps got in contact with the American Hat Company. The owner does admit this is their first President hat, but they have done some for other celebrities. Like Pharrell Williams and the Zac Brown Band.

Trump's hat includes a custom embroidery, and a gold foil stamp. If sold, it would go for at least $2,800. The American Hat Company says the Trump sons will all be getting hats, along with Vice President Mike Pence.