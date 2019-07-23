Downtown Farmers Market Hosts Watermelon Fest This Saturday

Who wants a free slice of watermelon? Well, here's your chance! The Watermelon Fest comes to the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market this Saturday morning and everyone gets a free slice! But only while they last, so you'd better get there early!

In addition to all of the locally grown goodness that we've come to expect at the Farmers Market the Watermelon Fest will also include live music from the Tin Rivers Band, inflatables for the kids to play on, and the ever-popular seed spitting contest. Admit it, you really want to do this!

Image Courtesy Downtown Wichita Falls Development

The Watermelon Fest is this Saturday, July 27th, from 7:30 a.m. to about 1:00 p.m., at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at the corner of 8th and Ohio.

This free, family friendly event is brought to you by Downtown Wichita Falls Development.