Drink Up, Texas – It’s National Tequila Day

Whether we’re talking about shots with salt and lime, straight or in a margarita, it’s no secret we Texans love our tequila.

In honor of National Tequila Day, the website Zippia did a study to determine which states drank the most tequila.

I expected Texas to top the list, but no, that honor goes to Nevada. It makes sense, though, when you consider the fact that the state’s the home of Sin City. Texas, however, did rank toward the top at Number 6.

The website used Vinepair to determine the average number of bottles of tequila per adult that are consumed every year. The results are surprising considering the fact that not everybody drinks a bottle of tequila annually.

Here’s the Top 10:

Nevada: 2.3 bottles per adult Colorado: 1.4 bottles per adult Arizona: 1.4 bottles per adult California: 1.3 bottles per adult Maryland: 1.2 bottles per adult Texas: 1.2 bottles per adult New Hampshire: 1.2 bottles per adult New Mexico: 1.1 bottles per adult Alaska: 1.1 bottles per adult Missouri: 0.8 bottles per adult

If you’re like me, you don’t need a special occasion to enjoy a little Cuervo or Patron. But, since it is National Tequila Day, we gotta do at least one shot, right?

Get the full results of the study at this location.