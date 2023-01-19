Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Cooking Up Event for Dallas This Weekend

Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman back at it again!

Guess what? Tomorrow is the fifteenth anniversary of the premiere of 'Breaking Bad'. Doesn't feel that long ago and in my opinion is a top three television show ever made. I could probably do a re-watch once a year and still enjoy everything about that show. If you're as big a fan as me. You may want to road trip it to Dallas this weekend.

Turns out the Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have gotten out of the meth game and have gone into the liquor business. They're a part of Dos Hombres Mezcal. I will be honest, I don't know what the hell mezcal is. I thought that was just tequila, which I am kinda right. Turns out tequila is a type of mezcal, much like how scotch and bourbon are types of whiskey.

I do love a good tequila, so I may have to give this a shot. If you're interested in trying some, according to their website, the only place in Wichita Falls that has it would be Specs off of Kemp Boulevard. However, if you want Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to sign the bottles you can go to Dallas.

Dallas Signing Details

This Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:30AM the two will be at Total Wine and More in Dallas. The exact address is 9350 N US 75-Central Expy 1000, Dallas, TX 75231. If you purchase a bottle of Dos Hombres Mezcal, the two will sign the bottle for you. Some people are calling this a 'free event', but I am not sure that it is. It looks like you have to purchase a bottle to get autographs from the guys, but maybe you can just swing by for a photo (DO NOT QUOTE ME ON THAT)

According to the Total Wine website, two bottles of Dos Hombres Mezal exist. One is $59.99 and the other is $349.99. Maybe you can buy the cheaper bottle and still get the autographs. I am sure a lot of Breaking Bad fans will be hitting up the store on Saturday to find out.

