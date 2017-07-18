I thought this was already illegal, but our neighbors to the north just passed this law.

Living in Texas we have all seen the signs, 'Slower Traffic Keep Right' or 'Left Lane is for Passing Only'. I swear I had seen those signs driving north to Oklahoma City, but apparently not. Driving slow in the left lane was not illegal in Oklahoma, until now.

The new law states that a vehicle may not be driven in the left lane except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, other than in situations where traffic conditions or road configurations require the use of the left-hand lane in order to maintain safe traffic conditions.

So basically a fancy way of saying, the left lane is for passing only. No more cruising in the left lane. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has installed “slower traffic keep right” and “do not impede left lane” signs in 234 locations along I-35 and I-40 from state line to state line, except in the metro area. The new law goes into effect on November 1, 2017.

“This is not a reason to hang out in the left lane. If you are driving in the left lane and a vehicle is behind you, you need to move to the right as soon as it is safe and feasible to do so,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Chief Ricky Adams said. “And although the left lane may be used to overtake slower-moving vehicles, that is not an excuse to exceed the speed limit when passing.”

Officials add that drivers should not attempt to drive slowly in the left lane to prevent others from speeding. Drivers are still expected to obey speed limits and all other traffic laws as always.

So remember folks, get the hell over if you're driving down the road. No cruising down the highway in the left lane. Use it to pass, then get over. This is not that difficult, but I deal with it every day and it drives me nuts.