Texas Colleges With Most Alcohol and Drug Arrests Will Probably Surprise You

You think some of those big party schools will be leading this list. Not so much.

When I saw this headline I started guessing which school would be leading the list. I thought the University of Texas at Austin had to be up there. Nope, they didn't even make the list. Some schools that are known for partying did, like Texas Tech and Baylor. Turns out some of those private, religious institutions are leading the way.

Texas Christian University has the most in our state, which I was not expecting. "The following statistics only indicate which school reported disciplinary actions, arrests and crimes," the report said . "They do not indicate where crime is most likely to occur." I just thought it was a pretty interesting read because a lot of colleges are on here that you would not expect.

Top Ten Colleges in Texas With the Most Alcohol and Drug Arrests

1.Texas Christian University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 747

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 89

2. Southern Methodist University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 266

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 46

3.Texas Tech University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 152

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 93

4. Tarleton State University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 92

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 39

5. The University of Texas at San Antonio

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 91

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 69



6. University of North Texas

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 78

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 44



7. Texas A&M University-Commerce

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 74

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 156

8. Stephen F. Austin State University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 71

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 58

9. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 66

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: 42

10. Baylor University

Liquor-related disciplinary actions and arrests: 61

Drug disciplinary actions and arrests: N/A