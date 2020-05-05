Dunkin’ Offering Healthcare Workers Free Coffee & Donuts on National Nurses Day

Dunkin Donuts is saying “thank you” to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering free coffee and donuts.

The chain announced late last month that it would be saluting healthcare workers nationwide for National Nurses Day on May 6.

The best part is that even though it’s Nurses Day, ALL healthcare professionals can kick off their day with a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee and a donut of their choice while supplies last (excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew).

Dunkin' Brands CEO Dave Hoffman had this to say in a statement:

As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running.

There’s no purchase necessary to get your free coffee and donut, all you have to do is let them know you’re a healthcare worker and that you’re there for the Nurses Day Offer (no ID required). Just know that the deal is not valid on mobile orders. You’ll find the Dunkin’ in Wichita Falls at 4519 Kemp Blvd.

So, if you happen to work in the healthcare industry, make your belly happy tomorrow free of charge - you've most certainly earned it.