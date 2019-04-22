Durant Fisherman Lands Huge Gar on Texoma

Alligator Gar are quite common at Lake Texoma, but this one may be one for the record books.

Photo courtesy of Game Warden Trey Hale (Bryan County) via Facebook

Zachary Sutterfield of Durant, OK landed this 6’9”, 170 lb Alligator Gar while bow fishing on Lake Texoma over the Easter weekend. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Game Wardens, fellow fishermen Nic Sutterfield and Billy Sutterfield were "there to help wrangle this big prehistoric fish into the boat". And it's a good thing, too. The Alligator Gar can put a good fight, but a gar larger than some grown men can really give you a run for your money!

According to the game wardens, Sutterfield allowed ODWC biologist Richard Snow to come and gather data from the gar for research purposes. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, a previous Lake Texoma bow fishing record was set by Gary Baker on August 26, 2005, with a 95 pound, 6'1" Alligator Gar.