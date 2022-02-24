Is This $2,000 A Night Luxurious Texoma AirBnB Worth It?

All of this snow and ice that we’ve had over the past couple of days, I wish I was in some cozy cabin in the woods. After scrolling on Airbnb over the past couple of days, I’ve found this awesome cabin right here in Texoma that would make an incredible weekend getaway. The only problem is that it has a pretty steep price at $2,000 a night!

Well this luxurious cabin is tucked away in the woods of Kingston Oklahoma, near Lake Texoma. By looking at all this rental property has to offer, $2,000 a night may not be such a bad deal. This spacious dwelling boasts 6 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms, and can even host more than 30 guests. With 6 different bedrooms to choose from, you’re sure to get a good nights sleep in one of these cozy beds. There’s even a room full of bunk beds for the kids.

This cabin is perfect if you’re entertaining multiple guests. The living room area looks out over the lake and, swimming pool which is perfect to cool off in during the summer months. The pool even has a tiki bar attached to it, so you can serve food and drinks to swimmers, during a pool party. Upstairs you’ll find an awesome game room, which is filled with shuffleboard, a billiards table, a pool table, and even a Pac-Man arcade game.

My absolute favorite part of this cabin is the movie theater. You can relax and watch a movie, a football game, or even binge on your favorite Netflix series on the big screen, complete with a surround sound system. There’s even a couch in the theater room, so that you can cozy up to your sweetheart while watching a romantic flick.

And of course we can’t forget about the massive kitchen that this cabin has. Even if you’re not exactly a chef or culinary student, you can whip up some delicious food in this place. If you’re serving multiple guests, or having Thanksgiving dinner at this cabin, the dining room comfortably seats 14 people at the dining room table. There’s even a bar to serve either breakfast, or drinks at.

With everything that this cabin offers, I'd say it's well worth the price. I've got some pictures posted below. You can check out this rustic Airbnb cabin online, and even rent it for yourself by clicking here.

