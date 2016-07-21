Dying Teen to Stop Treatment, Will Have Prom in Her Honor

This is one of the most heartbreaking things you'll ever see.

A 14-year-old girl in Appleton, Wis. battling a condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 has made the decision to die by stop using the ventilator that's keeping her alive. A prom in her honor will be held before she passes away.

SMA has caused intense pain for Jerika Bolen for most of her life. She's been in a wheelchair for as long as she can remember and cannot move most of her body.

"When pain is too much, it’s too much," Jerika said, "I need to do what’s best for me. It was a really hard decision to make."

Jerika, who will stop using her ventilator in August before Hospice takes care of her, will have a prom in her honor on Friday because she loves music. The dance will be open to the public.

"I don’t have many friends, I’m not like, because I couldn’t get out really and do many things because I was in so much pain, and this prom is, well, we call it my last dance,” Jerika said.