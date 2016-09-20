Eggo Waffles Issue Massive Recall for Listeria Concerns

Now may a good time to leggo your Eggo.

Kellogg has announced it's recalling 10,000 cases of its Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles because they may be contaminated with listeria. The potentially affected waffles are available to customers in 25 states.

No one has reported any illness and the recall was announced after a routine test .

The waffles in question come in the 10-count, 12.3 ounce boxes and expire between November 21, 2017-November 22, 2017.

Kellogg will issue refunds to customers, which they can obtain here .