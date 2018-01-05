Eight Things to do in Wichita Falls in January

WWE Live, The Texas Takeover Tour featuring Crowder, the University Kiwanis Pancake Festival and more - it's all happening this month in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

NRA Approved High Power Rifle Match

When: Saturday, January 6 | 8:30am - 1:00pm

Where: Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association

Price: $5-$10

Journey Tribute Band Infinite Journey

When: Saturday, January 6 | 9:00pm

Where: The Iron Horse Pub

Price: Call 940-767-9488

WWE Live!

When: Saturday, January 13 | 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Where: Kay Yeager Coliseum

Price: $15-$95

The Texas Takeover Tour Featuring Crowder

When: Saturday, January 13 | 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Where: Evangel Temple

Price: $20-$40

Dinner & Movie Night featuring 'The Godfather'

When: Thursday, January 18 | 7:00pm

Where: The Coo Room

Price: $40

An Evening of Improv!

When: Friday, January 26 | 7:00pm

Where: Backdoor Theatre

Price: $12

University Kiwanis Pancake Festival

When: Saturday, January 27 | 6:00am - 6:00pm

Where: J.S. Bridwell Ag Center

Price: $9-$10

Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show

When: Saturday, January 27 | 9:00am - 6:00pm

When: Sunday, January 28 | 10:00am - 5:00pm

Where: Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall

Price: $7

If you have an event you would like included in our events calendar, submit it here !