El Mejicano Restaurant and Cantina to Reopen On May 6th

Great news for fans of Mexican food, El Mejicano Restaurant and Cantina along I-44 will be reopening soon.

Followers of the long-time Wichita Falls restaurant's Facebook page have noticed an increased activity lately with an open invitation to make reservations for graduation and birthday get-togethers as well as other large parties.

The restaurant has been closed since last June due to pandemic restrictions. Before closing they had changed format from their traditional buffet service to having staff serve the customers cafeteria style to address the COVID-19 situation and keep customers and staff healthy. When they reopen they will be back to their traditional buffet format.

According to Texoma's Homepage the new hours will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and they will be opening at 100 percent capacity.

El Mejicano is located at 5401 Central Freeway, at the corner of I-44 and Missile Road, and will reopen on Thursday, May 6th. You can reach out to them via their Facebook page or call them at 940-322-1846 to make party reservations.

Follow the El Mejicano Facebook page for more updates.